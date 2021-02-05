Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle wreck in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have identified the victim in a two-vehicle wreck that involved a pedestrian.

According to police, they were called out to Louisiana Highway 28 near Messina Road, on February 3, 2021, just before 9:30 p.m. Police say their initial investigation showed a pedestrian was lying in the road when he was hit by a westbound 2011 Honda CRV and a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.

Police said in a statement that the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries. The State Poilice have identified the man as Robert J. Mike, 56, of Boyce.