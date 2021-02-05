Pedestrian killed in two-vehicle wreck in Rapides Parish

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police have identified the victim in a two-vehicle wreck that involved a pedestrian.

According to police, they were called out to Louisiana Highway 28 near Messina Road, on February 3, 2021, just before 9:30 p.m. Police say their initial investigation showed a pedestrian was lying in the road when he was hit by a westbound 2011 Honda CRV and a westbound 2014 Chevrolet Equinox.

Police said in a statement that the pedestrian was pronounced dead on the scene due to his injuries. The State Poilice have identified the man as Robert J. Mike, 56, of Boyce.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories