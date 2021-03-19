Pedestrian killed in crash in Rapides Parish

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) – Louisiana State Police say a pedestrian was killed in a wreck near Interstate 49.

According to police, they were called out at 9:20 a.m. on March 19, to investigate a wreck involving a pedestrian near I-49 south of Exit 73.

Police say the crash claimed the life of Diana L. Winship, 72, of Richardson, Texas.

Investigators say their early reports show Winship’s vehicle was stopped on the southbound shoulder of I-49. Evidence suggests that she got out of the car and she was standing near the white fog line. When she was standing on the line she was struck by a 2012 Ford pickup truck.

Police say, Winship suffered serious injuries and was taken to a local hospital where she eventually died because of those injuries. Police say the driver was not hurt.

According to police, the crash remains under investigation.