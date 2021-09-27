Pedestrian hit and killed by train

RAYVILLE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Rayville Police Department says they are investigating a train wreck that involved a pedestrian.

According to police, they were called on Sunday, September 26, at around 5:30 p.m. to an incident near the Case Tractor business on Highway 80 just east of Rayville, Louisiana. Rayville Police and the Richland Parish Sheriff’s Office say when they arrived on scene they found a pedestrian who had been hit by a KCS train headed west.

According to Chief Robinson there was no vehicle involved and the Coroner pronounced the victim dead on the scene. Officials say Coroner’s Office will determine an official cause of death and release the victim’s identity after the family has been notified the autopsy has been completed.

Officers and Deputies say they are still investigating this case and they will provide more details as they become available.