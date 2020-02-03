Patrol car stolen in Louisiana involved in early morning crash, suspect still on the loose

KENNER, La. (WGNO) — An early-morning crash involving a stolen St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Cruiser and another vehicle shut down traffic for over an hour.

Investigators say that the crash happened around 6:20 at the intersection of Airline Highway and David Drive.

The pursuit began in St. Rose, when a St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office deputy was investigating suspicious activity at a business. The suspect, who was thought to have been injecting heroin at the site, fled in his own vehicle.

After a short chase, the suspect crashed his vehicle into a ditch, at which time he was arrested, handcuffed, and secured in the rear of a patrol vehicle. The deputy then left his vehicle with the suspect in the back seat to investigate the suspect’s vehicle, which was still in the ditch.

The deputy then watched as his patrol vehicle drove away from the scene, according to the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies chased the vehicle into New Orleans. Another marked police vehicle collided with a civilian vehicle at Airline and David Drive during that chase.

The sheriff’s department vehicle that was stolen in St. Rose was spotted around 8 a.m. and recovered in the 700 block of Toledano Street.

Police are now looking for the suspect who stole the marked police vehicle in St. Rose. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 110 pounds and 5’9” with dark hair and a thin mustache.

The suspect may still be in handcuffs, according to police.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Detective Kevin Tennison of the St. Charles Parish Sheriff’s Office at (985)783-1135 or (985)783-6807.