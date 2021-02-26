Passerby discovers ‘starved puppies’ outside abandoned house in Louisiana

WEBSTER PARISH, La. (BRPROUD) – Earlier this week, a woman was driving along when something made her stop on the corner of Hawthorne Rd. and CVOC Rd.

The ‘concerned citizen’ discovered seven starved puppies in the vicinity of an abandoned house.

The woman immediately called a local non-profit, LaMa Animal Rescue.

LaMa Animal Rescue took the dogs and after a thorough inspection found that the dogs were:

Weak

Emaciated

Full of parasites

One of them had a backbone from some kind of rotten animal stuck in it’s mouth and it had to be pull out

The good news is that the animal rescue “immediately took them to the vet to have them checked out and started them on the necessary medications to get them better.”

You can see the location where the dogs were found and their condition at the time of discovery below:













Images courtesy of LaMa Animal Rescue – used with permission

The non-profit says, “we are overrun and it’s not even puppy season yet!”

Since the volunteer group started in the Fall of 2019, approximately 700 dogs have been saved, according to board member, Kristy Nix.

If you would like to help out LaMa Animal Rescue financially, you can purchase Puppy & Kitten Supplies here or donate to the volunteer group.

LaMa Animal Rescue describes itself this way: