Passe Partout: Lafayette man and dog champions on reality show

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — Lafayette’s own Mark LeBlanc and his dog, Ace, were contestants on the competition reality series, The Pack, currently streaming on Amazon Prime, and …. he won! It truly was life-changing for him.

The Pack is hosted by Olympic Gold Medalist Lindsey Vonn (and her dog Lucy!) and is a really fun series that gives you the adrenaline rush of adventure shows like “Amazing Race,” coupled with the love, compassion and bond one shares with their furry family. In each location, the human and dog duos face exciting challenges that test the strength of their bond, skills and nonverbal communication for a monetary prize of $500,000 and $250,000 to the charity of their choice. Additionally, The Pack donated $250,000 during filming to multiple charities and animal rescue organizations in each country, helping to pay it forward to dogs and those who love them around the world. Mark and Ace chose to donate $250,000 to the Best Friends Animal Society.

Mark is a 31-year-old mechanical engineer consultant and professional adventure photographer and competes with his best friend Ace, who is a 10-year-old Border Collie. He moved to Salt Lake City a few years ago from Lafayette, in search of adventure. He is a competitive cyclist, and loves the outdoors – skiing, climbing, cycling, trail running, mountaineering, ski mountaineering, kayaking, swimming, hiking, camping and backpacking.