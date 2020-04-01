Parish-wide curfew issued for St. Martin Parish

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY)– St. Martin Parish President Chester Ceders has announced a curfew beginning April 1st from 10 pm to 5 am for all of the parish, including some of the municipalities within the parish.

Those municipalities include: Breaux Bridge, Henderson, Cecilia, Parks, and St. Martinville.

According to Ceders, the curfew pedestrian and vehicular traffic except for essential emergency vehicles and personnel.

The curfew does not apply to anyone going to and from employment or any essential business activity as specifically defined by the Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency of the United States Department of Homeland Security.