BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Attorney Ben Crump, the family of Ronald Greene, and the parents of Tyre Nichols will hold a news conference on Wednesday, September 27, 2023, to call for federal civil rights charges for the killing of Ronald Greene. Tyre Nichols’ family is calling on the Department of Justice to charge the white officers who beat Ronald Greene to death the same way they charged the Black officers who beat Tyre Nichols to death.

Following a 2019 arrest, Greene was killed by five Louisiana law enforcement officers by being beat, stunned, and dragged while his ankles were in shackles. A body camera video shows one officer placing his foot on Greene’s back and forcing him to the ground, where he lay face-down in the dirt for more than nine minutes while multiple officers punched him. Officers involved in the arrest have faced state charges ranging from negligent homicide to malfeasance.