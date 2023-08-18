BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — The mother and father of 6-week-old twins who were arrested after one baby was found dead were indicted on Wednesday, Aug. 16.

Darryl Richardson, 24, and Brandee Williams, 26, were indicted for second-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles after emergency services responded to a call about an unresponsive baby in the 11000 block of Southfork Avenue on Friday, April 14.

The baby was pronounced dead at the scene and an autopsy found inflicted trauma that had caused hemorrhaging to his skull, scalp and eyes. The coroner’s office reported the injuries were consistent with “shaken baby syndrome.”

The other children in the home were taken by the Louisiana Department of Child and Family Services and examined at the hospital. Medical staff found a traumatic injury to the other twin’s skull.

Richardson and Williams were originally charged with first-degree murder and second-degree cruelty to juveniles.