Parents charged in meth death of 4-month-old daughter

COVINGTON, La. (AP) — A Louisiana prosecutor says a grand jury has charged parents of a 4-month-old girl with second-degree murder in her drug death in August.

St. Tammany Parish District Attorney Warren Montgomery said in a news release Thursday that the indictment was handed up Wednesday against 29-year-old Brandon Keith, of Kenner, and 30-year-old Elizabeth Marie Dauth, of Marrero.

Montgomery says the baby died of methamphetamine toxicity and an unsafe sleeping environment between Aug 9 and Aug. 10 in Slidell.

It was not immediately clear whether Keith and Dauth had attorneys who could speak for them.