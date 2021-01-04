Parents charged after 3-year-old found walking alone in road

RAGLEY, La. (AP) — A Louisiana couple has been charged with abandonment after their 3-year-old child was found walking alone in the middle of a road.

The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies were called to the street near Ragley on Sunday by a driver who spotted the toddler walking unattended down the middle of the road.

Deputies say they determined that 41-year-old Rochelle Renee Riley left her home to go to the store and 27-year-old Brock Kevin Manuel failed to watch their children.

Investigators say the children have been turned over to their grandmother. It’s unclear whether Riley and Manuel have attorneys who can comment for them.