Over $4K worth of equipment stolen from Entergy, APSO asking public for information

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– The Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office is investigating a felony theft that happened on Jan. 20 at Entergy on the 1100 block of Osage Trail in northeast Acadia Parish.

Officials say suspects gained access to the property by cutting a padlock and chain securing the gate.

They say a trailer and 1200 pounds of copper wire were stolen from the business.

The stolen trailer is described as a white 14 ft. cargo trailer with a drop down back gate and the word “Highlines” on both sides.

Twelve coils of copper wiring, weighing 100 pounds each, were also stolen. Officials say the value of the copper is estimated at over $4,000.

If you have any information regarding this crime, you’re asked to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers tip line at 789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report the tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.