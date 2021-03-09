Ouachita Parish School Board employees get COVID-19 vaccine

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — A week after workers with Union Parish Schools received up to 175 vaccines; now, Ouachita Parish School Board employees have a chance to receive the much needed shots.

It was a big day for teachers and students, but also for all employees who work for the Ouachita Parish School Board as people lined up Tuesday, March 9, at the Ike Hamilton Expo Center to receive the vaccine.

“…I mean, we’ve had a good cross section of folks from cafeteria to maintenance to classroom teachers, you know everybody that works with kids on a daily basis come out today”, says Marsha Baker, Safety Director for Ouachita Parish School Board.

350 doses of the Johnson and Johnson vaccine were distributed to dozens of employees from the Ouachita Parish School board.

Katie Parnell, CEO of CommuniHealth, says “So, we’ve just gotten started around 2:30 p.m. today. We’ll be out here until 6:30 p.m. and we expect to do about 350 vaccines before the day is over.”