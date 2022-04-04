OUACHITA PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Police Jury (OPPJ) held their monthly meeting on Monday, April 4, 2022, they discussed several business items. Two of those items were the official appointment of a new Registrar of Voters for Ouachita Parish and the other was the formation of a Broadband Citizens’ Advisory Committee.

The meeting started with the appointment and swearing in of Isabelle Butler as the new Registrar of Voters. Butler will be replacing the retiring Christa Medaries. The Police Jury says they put her through their application system and she was the best candidate for the job. The room was full of supporters for Butler who all cheered with excitement for the announcement. Butler and her crew were escorted to another court room for the official swearing in process.

While the swearing in of Registrar Butler, the police jury continued their meeting moving on to a new resolution that allows the police jury to appoint the initial members of the Ouachita Parish Broadband Citizens’ Advisory Committee. The committee was approved and announced in the meeting.

The police jury says this new committee will be made up of seven people. One person will represent each of the six police jury districts. The seventh member the committee will be appointed by the OPPJ President and will serve as an “at large” member.

The first members of the committee will be: