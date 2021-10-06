OPSO currently investigating a burglary of New Hope Worship Center

WEST MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Investigators are currently investigating a burglary that occurred on October 1, 2021 at the New Hope Worship Center located at 131 Arrant St.

The suspects entered the church and proceeded to steal various electronics, including musical equipment. The church was also damaged, believed to total to several thousands of dollars.









Curtesy of the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office

Above are photos of the alleged suspects. While the facial features are of poor quality, several distinct tattoo markings can be seen on one of the suspects in the photos.

Anyone with any information as to the identity of the suspects in the photos or the burglary itself is asked to contact the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office at 318-329-1200.