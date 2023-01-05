OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — Opelousas Police are investigating a Wednesday shooting in which one person was wounded.

Police say one adult male victim appeared to have received a single gun shot wound in the 1200 block of Margie Place just after 8 p.m. Wednesday. The victim was transported to a local hospital in serious condition but is stable, authorities said.

According to investigators two suspects left the area after the shooting in a vehicle that belonged to a family member of the victim. The vehicle is described as a silver Ford Fusion with a black driver’s door. The suspects were described as young males wearing all dark clothing with masks and are believed to be armed with at least one firearm. It is suspected that the motive of the shooting may have been a robbery. The investigation is active and more details will be released at they become available.

Opelousas Police ask anyone with any information related to this shooting to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500, crimetips@opelousaspd.com or through Crime Stoppers (337-948-TIPS, stlandrycrimestoppers.com or by using the P3 mobile App.) Tipsters can remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward.