Opelousas man killed in early morning house fire

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas fire officials say a house fire claimed the life of a 66-year-old man early Wednesday morning.

Chief Charles Mason says firefighters responded to the 1700 block of Duson Street in Opelousas around 3:40 am. He says when they got there, a man and his wife were trapped in the home.

Firefighters were able to get them out of the house and they were taken to a hospital for smoke inhalation. The man, unfortunately, died from complications from the smoke inhalation.

The Chief says the cause of the fire is still undetermined. An investigation is ongoing.