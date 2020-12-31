Opelousas man jailed for alleged rape of special needs juvenile, two others reportedly arrested for not telling police

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opleousas man is behind bars, accused of raping a special needs juvenile, and two more Opelousas residents were arrested for not reporting the crime to police.

Edwin Brisco, 40, faces charges of third-degree rape after family members arranged for the victim to ride with Brisco to her grandmother’s house to pick up a package on Nov. 14. St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz said that Brisco did not drive the victim to her grandmother’s house, but rather to a separate residence, parking the truck and joining her in the backseat.

Upon returning home, the victim informed Telemica Mayo, 42, of Opelousas and Carl Domingue, 53, of Opelousas, that she had an unwanted sexual encouter with Brisco, according to Guidroz. Mayo and Domingue attempted to drive to Brisco’s home and confront him, but he was not home. Brisco’s family encouraged them to take the victim to a hospital and to file a report with police.

The victim did not speak with law enforcement, and she was kept home from school for the remainder of the week following the rape. The victim instead reported the assault to school officials on Nov. 24, and they contacted police.

Brisco admitted to all of the incidents with the victim except the rape.

Mayo and Domingue admitted to deputies that they knew of the assault but did not contact police or take the victim to a hospital. They have both been charged with failure to report the commission of certain felonies.

Brisco remains in the St. Landry Parish jail on a $20,000 bond. Both Mayo and Domingue bonded out of jail on $2,500 bonds each.