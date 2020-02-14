Opelousas man arrested on drugs, firearm charges in presence of two kids

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) — An Opelousas man was arrested this evening (Feb. 13) for having a large amount of synthetic marijuana and a firearm in the presence of two children.

Troy Butler

Troy Butler, 32, of Opelousas was arrested after Opelousas Police Maj. Mark Guidry said the department’s Special Operations unit was following up on reported narcotics activity in the 1100 of Newman St. In addition to a large amount of drugs, police also found a .40 caliber pistol. As a previously convicted felon, Butler was not allowed to have the gun in his possession.

It was not clear if the two children present were Butler’s.

During the booking process, police found more drugs on Butler’s person. He was ultimately booked on five charges:

Possession with intent to distribute Schedule I narcotics.

Felon in possession of a firearm.

Illegal use of a firearm in the presence of a controlled substance.

Illegal use of a controlled substance in the presence of a minor.

Introducing contraband into a penal institution.

Butler had been arrested on similar charges by Opelousas Police in May 2019.