Opelousas couple arrested for elder abuse

OPELOUSAS, La (KLFY) — St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested an Opelousas couple for elder abuse, according to a press release from their office.

Crystal Dawn Andrus, 40, of Opelousas, and Allen Daniel Andrus, 32, of Opelousas, were arrested for exploitation of the infirmed.

Deputies from the SLPSO responded to a welfare concern of a 62-year-old woman on March 22. She was living with family members, Crystal and Allen, to receive daily care at the time. Investigation revealed that the couple made approximately 250 unauthorized debit card purchases between the dates of November 9, 2020 through March 23, 2021, totaling $33,828.54.

Both Crystal Andrus and Allen Andrus admitted to the debit card purchases, but stated that they were given permission by the victim to use the funds in the bank account. However, Crystal Andrus and Allen Andrus were not forthcoming with the extent of the financial expenditures.

They also provided conflicting stories of whether or not they had an agreement with the victim to reimburse any of the funds that were used.