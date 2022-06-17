OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) – An investigation after an Opelousas drug arrest leads to multiple arrests and uncovering of a drug trafficking organization.

According to the St. Landry Sheriff’s Office, Narcotics Detectives arrested Lee Sam, Jr., 32 of Opelousas on June 7, for possession of approximately 2 pounds of high grade marijuana. Prior to June 7 arrest, Sam was on parole for numerous previous arrests.

Detectives continued to investigate Sam and members of his drug trafficking organization while Sam was in jail. During the investigation, detectives discovered Sam’s drug trafficking organization continued to operate. Sam utilized numerous associates to continue the operation and conceal his involvement to evade law enforcement.

Through the course of the investigation, detectives were able to find Sam’s residence was located in the 3300 block of Highway 104 in Opelousas. Sam tried to hide this residence from law enforcement. Sam had provided his Parole Officer with an address where he did not actually live to conceal his illegal criminal activity.

Detectives were able to obtain a search warrant for Sam’s residence on Highway 104 in Opelousas. Upon execution of the search warrant, detectives located approximately 17.8 pounds of high grade marijuana, over $21,000, one Draco 7.62 x39 mm rifle, 3 ounces of Promethazine and one .380 handgun.

Drugs and money confiscated

The Investigation also discovered Sam, Jr. lived at that residence with his girlfriend, who was identified as Robbie Myers, 26 of Opelousas. Myers was helping conceal the illegal activity.

Robbie Myers, Left. Amber Arnaud, Right

Detectives also identified a third suspect. Amber Arnaud, 35 of Opelousas. Arnaud laundered the money made from the illegal sales of marijuana. Detectives confirmed Arnaud was fully aware of Sam being a drug dealer and Arnaud was a participant in helping him to conceal his profits for the sales of illegal narcotics. The estimated street value of the 17.8 pounds of high grade marijuana estimated to be over $202,000.

As a result of the investigation, Sam was additionally charged with the following:

Possession of schedule IV promethazine

Illegal firearm in the presence of CDS (2 counts)

Possession of a firearm by convicted felon (2 counts)

Possession of firearm by person convicted of domestic violence (2 counts)

Transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses and money laundering.

Detectives were able to obtain warrants for Amber Arnaud of Opelousas for money laundering, as well as Robbie Myers, for possession with intent to distribute a Schedule I controlled dangerous substance, marijuana, illegal possession of a firearm in the presence of a controlled dangerous substance, and transactions involving proceeds from drug offenses.

These warrants were both executed on June 14. Arnaud and Myers were booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail. This investigation remains open and further arrests are pending.