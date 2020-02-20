OPD: ‘Large fight’ between juveniles and adults leads to 8 arrests

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY)– Opelousas Police say eight people have been arrested following a ‘large fight’ that happened near the intersection of Main & Madison Streets on Tuesday afternoon.

They say social media video of the fight obtained by police allowed investigators to identify those involved. They say that included adults and juveniles.

Mark Guidry with OPD says the department will “aggressively pursue charges against anyone involved in these types of disturbances, whether they are encouraging, instigating or participating.”

He goes on to add that, “These types of disturbances often lead to more violent acts if not curtailed immediately.”

Anyone with information related to any crime in the city is encouraged to contact the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or at crimetips@opelousaspd.com.