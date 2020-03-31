Ongoing COVID-19 pandemic impacts high school seniors’ time with classmates

(KLFY)- The uncertainty of when schools will reopen has many seniors anxious about the remaining time left with classmates.

High school senior, Miah Broussard, says “We don’t know how we will make it through. We are upset that we didn’t have choice. It just happened without a chance to finish it on our own.”

The ongoing Coronavirus pandemic has caused schools across the state to shut their doors.

This has been hard for most students, especially seniors, during their last year with classmates.

North Vermilion senior, Miah Broussard says this is a difficult time for the class of 2020.

“My class is very close. A few years ago, we lost a classmate in a car accident that brought us closer together. We hang out all the time. This time apart is hard for us,” Broussard adds.

Already a state champion softball player, Miah wishes for the opportunity to play with her teammates one last time.

“It’s heartbreaking. I felt like this year we had a good chance to go to state. All teammates were so excited about this year, coming together. To be cut short, it took time to grieve,” explains Broussard.

Through it all, she tells me her mom has been her rock and has helped her through these uncertain times.

Broussard says, “One thing she says it’s not just you, everyone has the same struggle. You have a support system. Keep the faith, it will be fine.”