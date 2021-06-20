One-vehicle crash claims the life of a 29 year old Louisiana man

RAPIDES PARISH, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On the evening of June 19, around 10:30 P.M., The Louisiana State Police Troop E responded to a fatal one-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 1207 near Deville Cutoff Road. This crash caused the death of Steven Bruce, 29, of Deville.

According to Louisiana State Police Troop E, the initial investigation revealed that a 2002 Dodge pickup, driven by Bruce, was traveling northbound on Louisiana Highway 1207. Bruce exited, over-corrected and overturned his vehicle in the roadway, causing him and an adult passenger to eject from the vehicle.

Reasons are still under an ongoing investigation.

In 2021, Troop E Troopers have investigated 23 fatal crashes resulting in 24 fatalities.