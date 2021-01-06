One person killed and another injured in crash in Waterproof, Louisiana

WATERPROOF, La. (KTVE/KARD) — Louisiana State Police say one person in dead and another is in critical condition after a two car wreck in Waterproof, Louisiana.

According to police, they were called to the intersection of U.S. Highway 65 and Louisiana Highway 566 in Tensas Parish at 9:15 a.m.

Police say their early evidence examination leads them to believe that a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado was driving east on LA Highway 566 toward U.S. Highway 65.

Investigators say they are not sure why, but the driver failed to yield at the intersection and was hit by a 2006 Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck driving south on U.S. Highway 65.

Police tell us that us that there were two people inside the Silverado who were thrown from the vehicle during the crash. Those people were identified as William Dodd, 82, and Ida Dodd, 80, of Ferriday. Since both people were ejected, police say the woman, Ida, was pronounced dead at the scene and William was sent to the hospital in critical condition. As for the driver of the Lincoln, they were taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

Police say they performed routine toxicology tests and they have been sent for analysis and the crash remains under investigation.