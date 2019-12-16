One lane of I-10 WB to temporarily close near Atchafalaya Floodway Basin Bridge

The Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development has announced the outside lane of I-10 westbound between mile marker 118 and mile marker 117 (west end of the westbound Atchafalaya Floodway Basin Bridge) will be closed to traffic on Dec. 16 at 8:00 pm until Dec. 17 at 6:00 am.

This closure is necessary to allow the contractor to perform roadway construction work related to the FASTLANE I-10 widening project.

The FASTLANE project is a $54.7 million project that will involve pavement replacement within the existing lanes in each direction for 2.7 miles along I-10 from LA 347 to the base of the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge. An additional lane will be added in the westbound direction.

With the help of the FASTLANE grant, this is the second of three projects to reconstruct and widen the I-10 corridor from I-49 to the Atchafalaya Basin Bridge.

The project began in July 2017 and is estimated for completion in 2020.