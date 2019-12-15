One injured in Opelousas parking lot shooting

OPELOUSAS, La., (KLFY) — Opelousas Police (OPD) are investigating a shooting that took place in a parking lot in the 300 block of South Academy Street.

According to OPD Major Mark Guidry, one male victim was struck by multiple rounds of gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital and was listed in serious condition this morning. Though the 911 call came through at about 5 a.m. this morning (Dec. 15), Guidry said it is suspected the shooting took place almost an hour before the victim was located.

No suspect or motive is currently known.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call Opelousas Police at (337) 948-2500.