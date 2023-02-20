NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — Police have released new details on the shooting that killed one and wounded four along the Krewe of Bacchus parade route in Uptown New Orleans Sunday night, including the name of the person arrested shortly after.

On Monday, New Orleans Police Department interim Chief Michelle Woodfork announced the arrest of 21-year-old Mansour Mbodj in connection to the incident. We’re told Mbodj was charged with illegal carrying of a weapon, however, police say more charges could be forthcoming as the investigation furthers.

As of Monday morning, police had not yet determined who fired the shots on Sunday night and whether there was anyone else involved.

According to the NOPD, the shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. in the 1600 block of Terpsichore, near the road’s intersection with St. Charles Avenue. Officers patrolling the area for the parade heard multiple shots fired and were steps away from the scene.

Krewe of Bacchus parade shooting: What we know so far

Five victims were found suffering from gunshot wounds including:

A 4-year-old girl

An unidentified male victim ranging in age from 15 to 18 years old

An 18-year-old man

A 22-year-old woman

A 24-year-old woman

Police officers block the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers work at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Revellers walk by the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers work on the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

Police officers collect evidence at the scene of a shooting that occured during the Krewe of Bacchus parade in New Orleans, February 19, 2023. – New Orleans Deputy Police Chief Hans Ganthier said five people were shot, including a young girl, all of whom were taken to the hospital. (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA / AFP) (Photo by CHANDAN KHANNA/AFP via Getty Images)

We’re told all five victims were taken to an area hospital where the unidentified male victim later died. The other four victims have since been released.

Police say they were able to quickly make an arrest within moments of arriving on scene. The NOPD also recovered two weapons believed to be involved.

PRESS CONFERENCE: NOPD makes arrest after five people shot along Mardi Gras parade route

“Last night’s shooting interrupted what had been a peaceful carnival season,” New Orleans councilwoman Lesli Harris tweeted Monday morning. “Now, a gunman has claimed the life of one, hospitalized four, and traumatized countless others, including children forced to flee. I commend NOPD and our law enforcement partners for their swift response.

The NOPD credits Louisiana State Police and the Orleans Parish Sheriff’s Office for assisting in the arrest. The shooting remains under investigation. Stay with WGNO on air and online for updates.

Anyone who has any additional information surrounding the incident is urged to contact the NOPD’s Sixth District office at 504-658-6060.