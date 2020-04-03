One Acadiana launches resource guide for businesses facing economic hardship

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) – One Acadiana (1A) has announced the launch of a new Economic Recovery Toolkit for businesses facing economic hardship due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The resource guide provides vital information on key COVID-19 business assistance programs.

The toolkit includes a series of quick-reference guides designed to help businesses navigate disaster aid resources, including the Paycheck Protection Program– a key provision in the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act aimed at keeping workers employed and small businesses afloat.

Also included in the toolkit are guides to Economic Injury Disaster Loans, Paid Leave Tax Credits, Employee Retention Tax Credits, and the Louisiana Loan Portfolio Guaranty Program announced by Gov. John Bel Edwards on April 1, which will offer loans of up to $100,000 to Louisiana small businesses of fewer than 100 employees that are impacted by the COVID-19 crisis.

“We are proud to be a source for accurate information during this crisis,” said One Acadiana President & CEO Troy Wayman. “We are working every day alongside our regional partners to provide a rapid response to businesses seeking answers and guidance. Our efforts are focused on minimizing the damage to our economy and preparing for the recovery to come.”

1A’s Economic Recovery Toolkit can be found on their website: OneAcadiana.org/COVID-19-Resources.