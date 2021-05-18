Offshore lift boat flipped while lowering legs, turning

FILE- In this April 18, 2021, file photo, the capsized lift boat Seacor Power is seen seven miles off the coast of Louisiana in the Gulf of Mexico. The lift boat had lowered its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month, according to a preliminary federal report released Tuesday, May 18, 2021. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — A preliminary federal report says an offshore oil industry boat had begun to lower its legs and was trying to turn to face heavy winds when it flipped in the Gulf of Mexico off Louisiana last month.

The report released Tuesday by the National Transportation Safety Board does not go into the cause of the deadly accident.

That investigation could take up to two years. The report says the lift boat Seacor Power overturned in the Gulf of Mexico during hurricane-force winds on April 13.

Six people were rescued, six bodies were found and another seven are still missing and presumed dead.