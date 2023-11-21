BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — On November 21, 2023, at 5 PM, the Louisiana statewide burn ban initially issued on August 7, 2023, and modified on September 29, 2023, will be rescinded following consultation among the State Fire Marshal’s Office (SFM), Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF), the Governor’s Office of Homeland Security (GOHSEP) and the National Weather Service (NWS).

The State Fire Marshal would like to remind residents that the only legal items you can burn in Louisiana are vegetation and ordinary yard waste items like leaves, tree branches, grass clippings, etc. Louisiana Office of State Fire Marshal

According to the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality, the following items are not allowed to be burned: