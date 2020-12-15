Officials seek developer for abandoned Louisiana theme park

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials in New Orleans are searching for a developer to revitalize a former Six Flags amusement park site that was left abandoned after Hurricane Katrina.
Many prior attempts to get the site off the ground have all fallen through. But a city official said Monday they are still determined to restore the area.
The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports the city is giving developers until Feb. 9, 2021 to submit their ideas for the site.
A short list of developers will then be asked to submit full proposals for the theme park and nearby 65-acre site.
An official says they are aiming to choose a developer by the end of June.
