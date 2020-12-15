Officials seek developer for abandoned Louisiana theme park

FILE -This Aug. 27, 2013 aerial file photo, shows abandoned Six Flags amusement par in New Orleans. Officials in New Orleans are searching for a developer to revitalize a former Six Flags amusement park site that was left abandoned after Hurricane Katrina. Many prior attempts to get the site off the ground have all fallen through but Jeff Schwartz, the city’s director of economic development, said Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, that officials are still determined to restore the area, The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reported. ( AP Photo/Gerald Herbert, File)

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Officials in New Orleans are searching for a developer to revitalize a former Six Flags amusement park site that was left abandoned after Hurricane Katrina.

Many prior attempts to get the site off the ground have all fallen through. But a city official said Monday they are still determined to restore the area.

The Times-Picayune / The New Orleans Advocate reports the city is giving developers until Feb. 9, 2021 to submit their ideas for the site.

A short list of developers will then be asked to submit full proposals for the theme park and nearby 65-acre site.

An official says they are aiming to choose a developer by the end of June.