BEAUREGARD PARISH, La. (KLFY) — State officials say arson is to blame for some of the wildfires still burning in Louisiana, and are offering cash for information on those who set them.

Investigators with the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s Forestry Enforcement Division have determined that many of the large wildfires burning throughout Louisiana in recent weeks are the result of arson, according to a release by the LDAF.

“LDAF investigators, Louisiana State Fire Marshal deputies, and various parish sheriff’s office detectives continue to actively investigate the matter.” the release read. “Investigators urge you to call law enforcement if you or anyone you know has any information regarding any of the following large named wildfires: Tiger Island Fire, Hwy. 113 Fire, and Lions Camp Road Fire.”

The three fires are still burning nearly 40,000 acres combined in Beauregard and Vernon parishes.

The Louisiana Forestry Association is offering a cash reward of up to $15,000 for information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the those responsible for starting any of these fires.

To report an arsonist or information regarding the large, named fires listed above, call the LDAF 24-hour hotline at 1-855-452-5323 or the LFA at 318-443-2558. Callers may remain anonymous.