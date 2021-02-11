Officials offer $4.5M settlement over Alton Sterling’s death

FILE – In this July 5, 2016, image made from video provided by Arthur Reed, Alton Sterling, in red, is restrained by two Baton Rouge police officers, one holding a gun, outside a convenience store in Baton Rouge, La. Moments later, one of the officers shot and killed Sterling, a black man who had been selling CDs outside the store, while he was on the ground. Howie Lake II, a white Louisiana police officer who assisted in the arrest in which Sterling was fatally shot, was dismissed Monday, Sept. 21, 2020, from a wrongful death lawsuit. (Arthur Reed via AP, File)

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — After a $5 million proposed settlement fell through, officials in Louisiana are now offering $4.5 million to settle the civil lawsuit brought by the family of Alton Sterling.

The 37-year-old Black man was killed in 2016 by police who approached him while he was selling homemade CDs in front of a convenience store.

News outlets report the East Baton Rouge Metro Council voted 7-4 Wednesday in favor of the latest settlement offering. A Baton Rouge police officer shot Sterling six times outside a convenience store in July 2016.

Footage of the incident led to widespread protests, but authorities did not end up filing criminal charges over his death.