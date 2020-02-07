Officials: Lafayette Regional Airport will have a second TSA line in the first quarter of 2020

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)– Lafayette travelers will have an additional TSA line in the first quarter of 2020 in the existing terminal, about two years earlier than they would have had once the New LFT Terminal opens, according to officials.

This through efforts of the administration of Lafayette Regional Airport and with support of the Lafayette Airport Commission and the Transportation Security Administration.

The addition of a second security line at Lafayette Regional now will have a positive impact on travelers waiting in line for early morning flights. With first flights departing from Lafayette to Houston, Dallas and Atlanta all leaving within close proximity of each other, the volume of passengers processing through one security line has been an ongoing concern. When passengers arrived between an hour and a half to two hours before their flights, we find they have usually been able to make their originating flights. When they arrived less than 90 minutes before their departure time, their chance of missing their flight from Lafayette, and potentially missing connections to other flights from the three hub airports served by United, American and Delta Airlines from LFT greatly increases. Thank you to TSA’s for their willingness to join with the airport and assist with a joint solution,” says Picou. “Through a transfer of screening equipment removed from the New Orleans International Airport (MSY) in anticipation of their expansion and a repurposing of that equipment in Lafayette, TSA is making available what they need to operate a second security screen line at Lafayette Regional Airport. TSA is also hiring additional personnel to assist Lafayette passengers. Steven Picou, LFT Executive Director

The construction needed to accommodate the second TSA line is estimated to cost approximately $150,000. The airport is funding the project from current operational funds.

When the New LFT Terminal is opened, projected to be in 2021, the new facility design calls for two TSA lines with the ability to add a third line.