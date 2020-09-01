Officials: Fights, equipment thefts in Louisiana after storm

This GOES-16 GeoColor satellite image taken Wednesday, Aug. 26, 2020, at 2:40 p.m. EDT., and provided by NOAA, shows Hurricane Laura over the Gulf of Mexico. Hurricane Laura strengthened Wednesday into “an extremely dangerous Category 4 hurricane,” The National Hurricane Center said. Laura is expected to strike Wednesday night into Thursday morning along the Louisiana-Texas border. (NOAA via AP)

LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say there has been a rise in thefts of storm-recovery equipment and fights at gas stations during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.

Vernon Parish Sheriff John Craft said Friday on Facebook the fights happened in the parish. It is not clear how many fights were reported to the office, but Craft says residents are “better than this.”

Authorities in Beauregard Parish told the American Press they are advising residents there to take precaution with equipment, including generators and chainsaws, because of a rise in theft.

An official says people should document identifying numbers on their equipment so authorities can easily identify stolen items.