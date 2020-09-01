LEESVILLE, La. (AP) — Authorities in Louisiana say there has been a rise in thefts of storm-recovery equipment and fights at gas stations during the aftermath of Hurricane Laura.
Vernon Parish Sheriff John Craft said Friday on Facebook the fights happened in the parish. It is not clear how many fights were reported to the office, but Craft says residents are “better than this.”
Authorities in Beauregard Parish told the American Press they are advising residents there to take precaution with equipment, including generators and chainsaws, because of a rise in theft.
An official says people should document identifying numbers on their equipment so authorities can easily identify stolen items.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Officials: Fights, equipment thefts in Louisiana after storm
- Sheriff: Man charged after girl accidentally shoots herself
- Louisiana Delta Community College Campuses closed through Labor Day
- State Farm Good News 9/02/2020
- At least 15 soldiers at Fort Hood have disappeared or died this year, Texas lawmaker says