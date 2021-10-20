Officer’s suit in protest injury goes to Louisiana court

KEVIN McGILL

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Louisiana’s highest court is set to hear arguments in a police officer’s 2016 lawsuit over injuries he received during racial justice protests. It’s a federal lawsuit that at one point reached the U.S. Supreme Court. Now, federal judges want the Louisiana Supreme Court to weigh in on whether the officer has a valid legal complaint under Louisiana law.

The suit says the unidentified officer suffered facial and brain injuries when he was hit by a rock or some other projectile. It says the object was thrown by an unidentified protester and that Black Lives Matter leader DeRay McKesson is legally liable for the injuries.

