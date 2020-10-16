Officer accused of posting racist comments resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say a Louisiana police officer who was accused of posting racist and sexist statements online has resigned.
On Wednesday, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson said Sgt. Chris Kuhn resigned on Oct. 9. Kuhn was placed on leave on Sept. 21 pending an internal investigation.
Kuhn was accused of using a fake account under the username “PESTICIDE” to make posts on Tigerdroppings, a Louisiana State University message board.
The account was taken down. Chief Murphy Paul said the posts were “racist, sexist, insulting … offensive and insensitive.”
Paul said the department will request a revocation review from the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard and Training Council on Kuhn’s law enforcement certification.
Stay up to date with the latest news by downloading the KTVE/KARD News App from the App Store or Google Play.
LATEST ARTICLES:
- Saban still asymptomatic, but sidelined for Alabama-Georgia
- First lady lashes out at media about friend’s tell-all book
- Masks, taxes and Kanye: A look at the not-real news of the week
- UPDATE: Victim in fatal shooting in Ruston Wednesday identified
- Atmos Energy invests $15,000 in students at Louisiana Delta Community College