Officer accused of posting racist comments resigns

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Officials say a Louisiana police officer who was accused of posting racist and sexist statements online has resigned.

On Wednesday, a Baton Rouge police spokesperson said Sgt. Chris Kuhn resigned on Oct. 9. Kuhn was placed on leave on Sept. 21 pending an internal investigation.

Kuhn was accused of using a fake account under the username “PESTICIDE” to make posts on Tigerdroppings, a Louisiana State University message board.

The account was taken down. Chief Murphy Paul said the posts were “racist, sexist, insulting … offensive and insensitive.”

Paul said the department will request a revocation review from the Louisiana Peace Officer Standard and Training Council on Kuhn’s law enforcement certification.