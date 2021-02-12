Oakdale man is Louisiana’s 12th house fire death this year

Louisiana News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

OAKDALE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s State Fire Marshal says the 12th Louisiana resident to die in a house fire this year may have been trying to stay warm.

A news release says the victim’s body was found in a bedroom after the Oakdale Fire Department put out the blaze Thursday afternoon.

His identity has not been confirmed but he’s believed to be a 56-year-old man who lived in the house.

The statement said deputies have not determined the cause but cannot rule out the possibility that a space heater in the living room was too close to combustible objects.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss

Don't Miss

Trending Stories