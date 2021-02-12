Oakdale man is Louisiana’s 12th house fire death this year

OAKDALE, La. (AP) — Louisiana’s State Fire Marshal says the 12th Louisiana resident to die in a house fire this year may have been trying to stay warm.

A news release says the victim’s body was found in a bedroom after the Oakdale Fire Department put out the blaze Thursday afternoon.

His identity has not been confirmed but he’s believed to be a 56-year-old man who lived in the house.

The statement said deputies have not determined the cause but cannot rule out the possibility that a space heater in the living room was too close to combustible objects.