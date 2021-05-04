Northern Exposure: North Louisiana political leaders highlight needs in the area with lawmakers in Baton Rouge

BATON ROUGE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Monroe Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Northern Exposure Forum. They currently are advocating for the interests of north Louisiana Tuesday, May 4, in Baton Rouge.

North Louisiana issues and industries in the spotlight in Baton Rouge Tuesday:

The annual Northern Exposure event gives community and business leaders the chance to appeal directly to elected representatives for the priorities of our area and interact with them one-on-one.

Advancements in the timber industry and rural broadband expansion were among some of the major topics leaders touched on Tuesday, including Governor John Bel Edwards.

The Governor Edwards says he is thankful for Louisiana’s progress, but mindful we have a ways to go, “Hearing directly from people, what their priorities are helps to inform the decisions that we make and makes sure that those decisions are responsive to their needs and desires, but if they don’t make the effort to come down and get with the legislatures, then that process really doesn’t work.”

Monroe’s mayor, Friday Ellis, was also involved in Tuesday’s event, he had this to say, “Days like today are great because north Louisiana gets to come down and represent. I always say we don’t have the pleasure of walking across the street to the capitol, or crossing a bridge to get here. It’s just a way for us to show all the great employers the great people of north Louisiana our importance that we play to Louisiana.”

“Broadband is a huge issue right now in the post COVID economy. The trend is now moving away from the larger cities. The millennials wanting to move home and you can work from home, now, if you have that high quality internet access. Right now, most of your rural communities are way behind the 8 ball,” says Oak Grove Mayor, Adam Holland.

We also had the chance to speak with several of this area’s state senators and representatives about what they’re hoping to accomplish in the legislature this year.

We’ll be sharing more of what they had to say on specific issues ranging from marijuana legalization to concealed carry in the coming days before the session ends on June 10th.