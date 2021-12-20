North Louisiana couple dead after fatal crash in Texas over the weekend

PANOLA COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Two 21-year-olds are dead after a crash in Panola County Sunday morning.

Hunter Wilkes and Alexis Wilkes, both 21 and from Minden, LA, died at the scene of the two-vehicle crash roughly 250 feet south of Carthage.

In their car was a 2-month-old male child who was taken to UT Health East Texas Carthage in stable condition.

According to DPS, a 2008 Dodge Ram was towing a trailer traveling north on US 59 in the left lane. A 2021 Mazda CX5, driven by Hunter Wilkes, was traveling west on Loop 59 exit ramp, trying to turn left onto US 59. Reports say that the Mazda entered the intersection and was hit by the pickup.

The driver of the pickup, identified as 79-year-old Jerry Galloway from Fort Smith, AR, was taken to UT Health East Texas Carthage in stable condition.