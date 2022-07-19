MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the U.S. Chamber, reports have shown that 11.3 million jobs this month are available in America. Since the COVID pandemic has began to releases its grip, companies across the country are working to fill vacant positions. Therefore, the demand for workforce training is growing rapidly.

Community colleges are particularly concerned about unemployment and hiring rates since worker shortages have a significant impact on businesses and industries. Community colleges in Louisiana have the primary mission of preparing new employees for employment and upskilling current employees. The mission also includes training people for upward mobility and acquiring skills that make them employable at a higher income

Bossier Parish Community College (BPCC), Louisiana Delta Community College (LDCC), and Northwest Louisiana Technical Community College (NLTCC) have collaborated to form The Workforce Training Alliance (WTA). This alliance will help to address the training and worker shortages of businesses in North Louisiana.

Creating this alliance was an effort to leverage the unique strengths that each institution brings to the table to offer a broader range of services. The WTA will be a one-stop shop to facilitate training in the region.

Besides serving their local communities, each college will work with the WTA to facilitate communication and provide assistance with questions from business and industry.

“This is certainly a step forward,” said Dr. Rick Bateman, Jr., Chancellor of BPCC, “We believe this to be the largest collaboration of this kind in the state and will give us an edge in attracting, training, and retaining a skilled workforce.”

Kevin Cuppia, the newly appointed executive director, began his duties on July 11th and is working on finalizing plans for the official launch of the Workforce Training Alliance.

Businesses and industries who want customized training may continue to work through their partner college or can reach Kevin Cuppia by phone at (318)-732-7928.