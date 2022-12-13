NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — New Orleans Police are searching for a Slidell man accused of robbing an elderly woman at gunpoint in the Treme area over the weekend.

We’re told detectives are asking for the public’s help in locating 22-year-old Shampain Shaquan Derrick Poole in connection to the armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, December 10 mid-day.

Details from the New Orleans Police Department indicate the unknown suspect, later determined to be Poole, approached an 80-year-old woman at her home near the intersection of Barracks and Treme streets. It was there that police say the suspect demanded the victim’s money, cell phone, and her vehicle, a brown Kia Forte.

The victim told detectives that she initially refused the suspect’s demands, but he then threatened to shoot her. She complied and the man then left in the woman’s vehicle.

Police say the Kia was found abandoned almost immediately following the armed robbery.

Anyone who knows where Poole is or has any additional information regarding the incident is urged to contact NOPD First District detectives at 504-658-6010.