NOPD investigates officer-involved shooting near the Bywater

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Saturday, the New Orleans Police Department began investigating an incident that occurred on November 6, 2021, at the intersection of Saint Claude and Franklin avenues.

According to officers, shortly before 11 p.m., NOPD Fifth District units responded to the location on a call for service regarding an unknown male inside a vehicle with a weapon.

Courtesy of NOPD: Dante Frazier

As police arrived, they ordered the driver to pull the vehicle into a nearby parking lot and ordered him to exit the vehicle.

Once the subject exited the vehicle, he refused to comply with the officers’ orders to show his hands and began to flee while armed with a rifle.

According to reports from NOPD, there was an exchange of gunfire between the male subject and the officers as the suspect attempted to evade the officers.

A perimeter was established, and the subject – positively identified as 42-year-old Dante Frazier was apprehended a short time later.

Police discovered that Frazier was shot in the foot and he was transported via EMS to a local hospital for treatment.

Upon release from the hospital, Frazier was booked into the Orleans Parish Justice Center for two counts of aggravated assault of a police officer.

NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau Force Investigation Team is handling the investigation of this incident according to the police department.

Additionally, it was reported that NOPD is enacting its video release policy regarding critical use-of-force incidents. This includes a review of department body-worn and/or in-car camera footage of this incident for possible release.

NOPD’s Public Integrity Bureau Force Investigation Team can be reached at 504-658-6800 with any information that can assist in this investigation.