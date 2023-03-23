NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A heavy police presence was reported in New Orleans Thursday morning below the Pontchartrain Expressway as what started as a hit-and-run crash led to shots fired, another crash, and one person in custody.

Around 8 a.m. the New Orleans Police Department says a two-vehicle crash occurred at Shirley and General De Gaulle drives in Algiers involving a black Infinity SUV.

As the other driver approached the SUV, police say the driver of the SUV fired two shots at him and sped off toward the Crescent City Connection. The original driver then followed the suspect while relaying information to police.

Images: Hit-and-run crash leads to a second crash after victim reportedly chases suspect

NOPD Capt. Hans Ganthier said in a press conference later that other officers were able to get one step ahead of the SUV, off the expressway at Calliope and Prytania streets.

As the driver exited the expressway, police say he crashed at Calliope and Magazine streets, steps away National World War II Museum and Higgins Hotel. The suspect then attempted to run away but was quickly arrested.

The NOPD says although no one was hurt in the incident, this is not the way to handle a hit-and-run crash. The incident remains under investigation.

