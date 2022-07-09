NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — On Friday, a 10-year-old boy had his wish granted by the New Orleans Police Department. NOPD Superintendent Shaun Ferguson swore in Devarjaye Daniel as an honorary police officer at the police headquarters.

Daniel is from Texas with a rare form of cancer. His life mission is to increase awareness of childhood cancers. The mission started to honor the legacy of a 7-year-old girl named Abigail Arias who dreamed of working in law enforcement.

Daniel, also known as DJ made it a goal to get sworn in as an honorary officer in as many law enforcement agencies as he can across the country. DJ has already visited around 60 different police departments in seven different states. His first order of business in his new role with NOPD was a call and response.