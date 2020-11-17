NOLA Mayor’s ‘Mardi Gras 2021 FAQS’ says parades will not be permitted

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) – No parades will be allowed to roll in New Orleans during Mardi Gras 2021, according to Mayor LaToya Cantrell’s website.

The “Mardi Gras 2021 FAQS” section on the Mayor’s Office page of the City of New Orleans website poses questions about next year’s celebrations.Will there be a Mardi Gras 2021?

The answer to the first question, whether Mardi Gras 2021 will be allowed to occur, tracks with the announcements Cantrell and other city officials made so far. “The City of New Orleans cannot cancel Mardi Gras because it is a religious Holiday, however we will not be able to celebrate the Holiday this year as we have in the past.”

The answer to the next question, “Will there be parades in the City of New Orleans this year?” takes a radical departure, however.

“Parades of any kind will not be permitted this year because large gatherings have proven to be super spreader events of the COVID-19 virus,” the website reads.Mardi Gras 2021 is not cancelled but, new rules are in the works.

Mayor’s Mardi Gras Advisory Council co-chairman James J. Reiss, III, an official with the Rex organization, issued a statement on behalf of the krewe.

“First and foremost, the Rex Organization, along with the city’s other parading krewes, wants New Orleanians to be as safe and as healthy as possible,” Reiss said. “We are very aware of our city’s health guidelines for Phase 3.3 and what is on our city’s website regarding parades in 2021. We understand the seriousness of the pandemic, and we fully support our city’s fight against COVID-19. Rex and our fellow parading krewes are working now to determine definitive plans for Mardi Gras 2021 and anticipate being able to report to Mayor Cantrell and our city’s citizens in the coming days.”