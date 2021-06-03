NOAA: Average-sized ‘dead zone’ likely off Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Federal scientists are forecasting an average “dead zone” in the Gulf of Mexico, where every summer brings a large area of water with too little oxygen to keep marine animals alive.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration says its analysis indicates that this summer’s low-oxygen area will cover about 4,880 square miles.

That’s close to the five-year average of 5,400 square miles.

The agency notes that a tropical storm or hurricane shortly before or during the measurement cruise would shrink it.

A tropical storm last year reduced the dead zone to slightly less than one-third the area forecast.

