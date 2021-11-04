No one hurt as Jeep crashes into ‘Crescent City’ hot dog joint

Dat Dog: "No one asked to be in a #jeep commercial"

NEW ORLEANS, La. (BRPROUD) – A hot dog joint in the “Crescent City” is out of commission for a little while after a late night crash left a lot of damage.

Image courtesy of Dat Dog (Freret Street).

Dat Dog is the name of the establishment and a Jeep crashed into the location on Freret St. Wednesday night.

The New Orleans Police Department is investigating what it calls a hit-and-run vehicle crash at this location.

The crash took place at the intersection of Freret St. and Soniat St. around 9:50 p.m.

Dat Dog confirms that no one was hurt as the accident took place after the close of business.

The investigation remains ongoing.