Next phase of DSNAP interviews begin on Monday

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Phase 1 of interviews with families looking for aid after Hurricane Ida have concluded and Phase 2 is scheduled to begin on Monday, September 27.

What that means is between September 27 and October 2, anyone who qualifies in the parishes listed below can call the Department of Children and Family Services.

Ascension, Assumption, Iberville, Jefferson, Livingston, Plaquemines, St. Helena, St. Martin (lower St. Martin Parish ZIPs only 70339 & 70380), St. Mary and Tangipahoa.

Day 1 (Monday, September 27) – Residents with last names beginning with A-F

Day 2 (Tuesday, September 28) – G-M

Day 3 (Wednesday, September 29) – N-S

Day 4 (Thursday, September 30) – T-Z

Day 5 (Friday, October 1) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.

Day 6 (Saturday, October 2) – Open for all (letters A-Z) in the Phase 2 parishes.

If you are eligible, call the LAHelpU Customer Service Center at 1-888-524-3578.

Phone lines will be open between 7:30 a.m. and 6:00 p.m.

Further details on how to apply for the Disaster Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program can be found here.